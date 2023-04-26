Hartline Investment Corp Acquires New Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 304,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,000. NovoCure accounts for about 5.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NovoCure

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,294.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $165,243.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,615 shares in the company, valued at $14,097,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $167,839.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,294.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,105 shares of company stock worth $621,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Stock Up 7.0 %

NovoCure stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 321,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,872. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.14 and a beta of 0.80. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average of $75.72.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.