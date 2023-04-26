Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.76

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.76 and last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 218258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HROW shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
Harrow Health Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $754.34 million, a PE ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 0.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
