Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.76

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.76 and last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 218258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HROW shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $754.34 million, a PE ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth $7,253,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth $14,354,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $16,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 431,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

