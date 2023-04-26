Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.04

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harbour Energy (HBRID)
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.