Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Trading Down 6.1%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.31. 539,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 665,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 343.49%.

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,286,000 after buying an additional 853,936 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

