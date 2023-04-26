Hamel Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,507 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 2.2% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $221.41 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

