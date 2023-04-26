Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 6,830 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,569 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $97.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.