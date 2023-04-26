Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Valmont Industries comprises 1.7% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Valmont Industries worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.75.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $292.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.32. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.27 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.