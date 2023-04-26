Hamel Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,865 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2,597.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $142.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

