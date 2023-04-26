Hamel Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 1,535 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,535 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $138.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.09 and its 200 day moving average is $142.91. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.18.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

