Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,630,605 shares in the company, valued at $126,795,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

