Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 14.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average is $96.14. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $114.39.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

