Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,600 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $887,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 779,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.92.

CAH stock opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

