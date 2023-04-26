GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes $782,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sanofi by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sanofi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

