GYL Financial Synergies LLC Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Insider Activity at Linde

Linde Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN opened at $364.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.44 and its 200-day moving average is $330.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $369.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

