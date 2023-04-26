GYL Financial Synergies LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

