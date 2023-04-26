GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $728,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,549,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $501.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.80. The company has a market capitalization of $222.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $564.80.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

