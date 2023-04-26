GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 1,402.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,677 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.5% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

