GYL Financial Synergies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $312.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.75 and a 200 day moving average of $289.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

