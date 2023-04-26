GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 3,011 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $116.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.50. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $131.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

