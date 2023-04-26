Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

