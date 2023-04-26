Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 million, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 2.02.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

