Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of GTIM opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 million, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 2.02.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
