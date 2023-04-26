Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Stock Price Down 3%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Rating) shares were down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Golden Valley Bancshares Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22.

About Golden Valley Bancshares

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank provides community banking services. Its services include personal and business banking and online solutions. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

