Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Gold Road Resources Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of ELKMF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372. Gold Road Resources has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.
About Gold Road Resources
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Road Resources (ELKMF)
- What To Expect From The Next Fed Meeting
- The Sherwin-Williams Companies On Pace For Robust Dividend Growth
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.