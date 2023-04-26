Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Gold Road Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ELKMF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372. Gold Road Resources has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

