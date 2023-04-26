Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 463,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,517,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $504.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $898.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the period. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

