GogolCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,586.42 (GOL)

GogolCoin (GOL) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. GogolCoin has a market capitalization of $67.90 million and approximately $47,586.42 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GogolCoin has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One GogolCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.00 or 0.00339302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GogolCoin Token Profile

GogolCoin was first traded on March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io/blog. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io.

GogolCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

