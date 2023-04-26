Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.90. 32,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 47,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Down 5.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates a US Part 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. Its GlobalX’s business model offers services including Resorts and Destinations, Meetings and Incentive Groups, Casinos, Collegiate Football, Basketball and Baseball, Entertainment Industry, Dignitaries and Celebrities, Government and Academic, and VIP Travel.

