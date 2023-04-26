Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 7.5%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31. 6,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 21,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.51 million during the quarter.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
