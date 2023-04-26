Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 7.5%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31. 6,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 21,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.51 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 699,183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

