Glassman Wealth Services Sells 130 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Oracle were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.58. 2,295,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,091,014. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $255.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.