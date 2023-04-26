Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 18.5% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $100,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $373.86. 1,979,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,855. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89. The firm has a market cap of $279.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

