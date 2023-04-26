Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 31 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Netflix were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,475,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.78. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

