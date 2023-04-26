Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 2,934 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.72. 6,150,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,523,974. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

