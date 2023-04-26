Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.36. 560,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,990. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

