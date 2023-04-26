Glassman Wealth Services Invests $318,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,801,000 after buying an additional 4,090,398 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,561 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,451,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,640,000 after purchasing an additional 483,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,622,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,260,000 after purchasing an additional 193,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,982. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

