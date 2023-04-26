Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after acquiring an additional 143,095 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after acquiring an additional 119,648 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.09. The company had a trading volume of 30,578,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,243,633. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.