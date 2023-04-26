Glassman Wealth Services Has $8 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 440.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after buying an additional 4,488,039 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. 995,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,905. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.