Glassman Wealth Services Buys 2,540 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 188.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,440. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

