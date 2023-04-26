Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANDO traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. 7,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,120. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.22%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

