Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) CAO Buys $32,910.00 in Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,066.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. 780,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 22,472 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 23.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.