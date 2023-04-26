Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GILD stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.19. 1,184,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,894,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

