Gilead Sciences (GILD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Gilead Sciences has set its FY23 guidance at $6.60 to $7.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.60-$7.00 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

