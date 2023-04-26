Getty Realty Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Getty Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 139.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

GTY traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.81. 196,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,026. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $36.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

