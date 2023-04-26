Gentherm (THRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect Gentherm to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Gentherm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.51 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.03%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.29. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 20.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

