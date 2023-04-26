General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 1.2 %

GM stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,455,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,972,844. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4,115.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.