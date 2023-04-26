General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.87.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $102.01. The stock has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,281.33, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

