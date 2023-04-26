GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.60-$3.75 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GEHC traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,308. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.15.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Edward Jones started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $5,487,167.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Rating)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.