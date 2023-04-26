GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.76. 1,281,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $5,487,167.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

