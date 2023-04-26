GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of GEHC stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.76. 1,281,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83.
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies
In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $5,487,167.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC)
- Fiserv’s Growth Prospects Shine As Other Financials Slump
- What To Expect From The Next Fed Meeting
- The Sherwin-Williams Companies On Pace For Robust Dividend Growth
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.