GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.72.
GATX Trading Down 3.1 %
NYSE:GATX traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,223. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $118.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.05.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GATX will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.
GATX Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.33.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in GATX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in GATX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter worth $679,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in GATX by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GATX by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GATX (GATX)
- What To Expect From The Next Fed Meeting
- The Sherwin-Williams Companies On Pace For Robust Dividend Growth
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.