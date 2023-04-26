GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.72.

GATX Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:GATX traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,223. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $118.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GATX will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

GATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in GATX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in GATX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter worth $679,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in GATX by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GATX by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

