Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Gamehost Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of GH stock opened at C$8.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$194.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.68. Gamehost has a one year low of C$7.38 and a one year high of C$9.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Gamehost Company Profile
