Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Gamehost Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GH stock opened at C$8.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$194.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.68. Gamehost has a one year low of C$7.38 and a one year high of C$9.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Gamehost Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

