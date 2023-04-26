Gala Price Hits $0.0393 on Top Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $274.38 million and $144.10 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Gala

