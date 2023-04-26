G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 27000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

G6 Materials Trading Down 12.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

G6 Materials (CVE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.66 million for the quarter.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

